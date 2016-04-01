This is a big one: the

With Financial Fair Play stopping the Nerazzurri from signing anyone major this winter, it's set to be a quiet January for the Milanese side. With new owners Suning already spending €130m this summer and promising a lot more next year, they may be able to entice Sanchez.

The Arsenal star is frustrated at the situation in North London, and won't sign a new deal.

Inter also have two cards to play: they get on very well with Sanchez's entourage, having come very close to signing him in 2011, before he jumped ship to Barcelona for €26 million.

The 28-year-old has already nabbed 12 goals in Premier League action this season, and has impressed everyone in Europe for his ability to carry Arsenal.

Peeved at the club's lack of silverware and presumed lack of ambition, the Chilean international has been linked to a move to Juventus of late, too.