Juventus have joined Barcelona, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the race for Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, according to the latest news from Turin.

​Juventus need players who can play behind the strikers, an attacking midfielder. With youngster Marko Pjaca out for the season, things have gone royally badly for the Bianconeri, who are having to adapt Stefano Sturaro and Mario Lemina to the position.

​Since Bernardo Silva is considered to be a difficult target - and recently admitted he wanted to try his hand either at the EPL or La Liga - Lemar could be a more realistic target.

The Caen product has had - like the whole Monaco team - a stunning year, scoring 12 goals in 47 games. He’s bloomed a lot sooner than other members of the Ligue 1 side, and added ten assists and a France cap, the first of which he earned last season.