Leonardo Bonucci was offered to Manchester City by intermediaries, the Manchester Evening news can reveal.

MEN Sport confirm that third parties tried to fix a move to the Etihad, but that Juventus said that the 29-year-old was not for sale.

The defender reflected on it for 24 hours before saying no, something confirmed by wife Martina Maccari to Tuttosport.

The Italy star’s son, Matteo, fell gravely ill, prompting Bonucci to even consider retirement.

“I obviously never spoke to him [Guardiola],” Bonucci’s better half told Tuttosport (

“His ‘shall we stay or shall we go’ lasted a day, unfortunately we had far more important things to think of. Matteo was ill, it changed our lives”.

Pep Guardiola is a known fan of Bonucci’s,

The Italian had a bust-up with Coach Max Allegri recently, finding himself benched for the Porto game only to kiss and make up after,