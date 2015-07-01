Juventus star Bonucci was offered to Man City last summer
10 March at 12:24Leonardo Bonucci was offered to Manchester City by intermediaries, the Manchester Evening news can reveal.
MEN Sport confirm that third parties tried to fix a move to the Etihad, but that Juventus said that the 29-year-old was not for sale.
The defender reflected on it for 24 hours before saying no, something confirmed by wife Martina Maccari to Tuttosport.
The Italy star’s son, Matteo, fell gravely ill, prompting Bonucci to even consider retirement.
“I obviously never spoke to him [Guardiola],” Bonucci’s better half told Tuttosport (via our Italian page), “I don’t interfere… but I obviously spoke of it with Leonardo.
“His ‘shall we stay or shall we go’ lasted a day, unfortunately we had far more important things to think of. Matteo was ill, it changed our lives”.
Pep Guardiola is a known fan of Bonucci’s, something he clarified when he was still at Bayern.
The Italian had a bust-up with Coach Max Allegri recently, finding himself benched for the Porto game only to kiss and make up after, buying the whole squad dinner recently.
@EdoDalmonte
