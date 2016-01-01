Sky Italia has revealed that Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare was in Dubai on Friday evening having dinner with super-agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of bringing Ajax striker Anwar El Ghazi to the Italian capital.



With Keita Balde missing in January due to being on African Nation’s Cup duty with Senegal, the 21-year-old Dutchman has become the name at the top of list to replace him. City rivals Roma are also believed to be in the running however, the giallorossi’s attention looks to have turned towards Jese from PSG and Musonda of Chelsea.



The player’s current club, Ajax, are believed to be ready to listen to offers of around €10 million for their highly-rated youngster and Lazio are planning to use funds they expect to receive from Real Madrid next summer for defender Wallace and from the sale of Keita who is reported to be of interest to Manchester United.





