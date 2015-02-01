West Brom aren’t the only club that is after Manolo Gabbiadini.

Yesterday’s reports that the Baggies

Stoke and Southampton are also in the race for the 25-year-old, formerly co-owned by Juventus.

The Corriere (

Having mostly flopped this season, Gabbiadini is being pushed out the door by Leonardo Pavoletti’s arrival. Then again, he has actually rediscovered his scoring touch of late, netting three goals in domestic competition.

Napoli therefore want at least €20m for their guy, but so far agent Silvio Pagliari

It also appears that all Bundesliga leads are far weaker.

Manolo Gabbiadini could well be following in Simone Zaza’s footsteps. Let’s hope he’s a tad more successful.