Leicester, Watford join WBA in race for €20m Napoli striker
12 January at 10:26West Brom aren’t the only club that is after Manolo Gabbiadini.
Yesterday’s reports that the Baggies had agreed to a price with Napoli for the striker are being followed up by a major write-up in the Corriere dello Sport, where it is claimed that fellow “Italians” Leicester City and Watford are also very interested.
Stoke and Southampton are also in the race for the 25-year-old, formerly co-owned by Juventus.
The Corriere (via UdineseBlog) specify that Leicester City would need to sell in order to finance this splurge, while Watford are run by the Pozzo family, who always have an eye on Serie A for emerging talent.
Having mostly flopped this season, Gabbiadini is being pushed out the door by Leonardo Pavoletti’s arrival. Then again, he has actually rediscovered his scoring touch of late, netting three goals in domestic competition.
Napoli therefore want at least €20m for their guy, but so far agent Silvio Pagliari (who recently confirmed that Gabbiadini was definitely leaving) has reported offers as high as €16m, maximum €18m with bonuses.
It also appears that all Bundesliga leads are far weaker.
Manolo Gabbiadini could well be following in Simone Zaza’s footsteps. Let’s hope he’s a tad more successful.
