Live updates: Neymar steps out at the Parc des Princes for the first time
04 August at 15:30Neymar has just landed in Paris where he will have his first press conference and will be unveiled in front of his new fans. The Brazilian is set to become the most expensive player in the history of the game as Psg have signed him for € 222 million. O’Ney wrote a farewell message for his former Barcelona teammates and revealed why he decided to join the Ligue 1 giants.
Neymar displays his ball skills at the Parc des Princes - With the press-conference complete, it's time to for the world's most expensive footballer to do some keepy-uppies on his new home ground.
Et pendant, @neymarjr avec le maillot du @PSG_inside sur la pelouse du Parc !— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 4, 2017
Bienvenue en ton nouveau jardin pic.twitter.com/tte5CuTRcK
Neymar’s presentation press conference will begin in less than one hour.
Brazil legend Pele has also sent a message to Neymar
Parabéns @neymarjr e boa sorte em seu novo desafio. Paris é uma cidade linda, uma das minhas favoritas no mundo todo! pic.twitter.com/IyznTcaIzg— Pelé (@Pele) August 3, 2017
