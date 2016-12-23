Liverpool midfielder reportedly agrees to Inter move
24 December at 12:48Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has agreed to move to Inter in the incoming transfer window, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Brazilian midfielder’s agent Kia Joorabchian is one of Suning’s most trusted advisors, so much so his help was the key to bring both Gabriel Barbosa and Joao Mario at the Mezza last summer.
According to the Italian paper, however, Jurgen Klopp has yet to give green light to Lucas’ sale and the German boss has the last word on the Brazilian player’s future at Anfield Road.
Lucas has only 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season and would arrive at Inter on loan until the end of the season as the Serie A giants can spend no cash in the incoming transfer window due to FFP rules. The nerazzurri want to sign the 29-year-old playmaker on a dry loan deal with no option to buy.
Lucas tops Inter’s midfield transfer shortlist, followed by Luiz Gustavo and Lassana Diarra from Wolfsburg and Marseille respectively.
