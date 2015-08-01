Man Utd: Mourinho partially confirms interest in Serie A stars
25 March at 20:25Manchester United boss José Mourinho is said to have travelled to Zagreb yesterday to scout Inter and Croatia star Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic who could both leave Inter at the end of the season. The Special One has reportedly set his sights on both Croatian stars and Brozovic’s agent has recently confirmed to be in talks with several Premier League clubs over his client’s summer move.
The Special One has partially confirmed to be interested in signing both Serie A stars releasing an interview to Croatian news outlet Vecernji.
“I came to Zagreb to enjoy some free time and spend some time with some good friends like Mijatovic and Suker. I know everybody believes I came here to watch Perisic and Brozovic but in modern football there is no need to travel to know them.”
To put into other worlds, Mourinho says that he’s already aware of the potential of both Inter stars, not to mention that he has confirmed his meeting with Mijatovic, a former Real Madrid star who is the middle-man in charge of Ivan Perisic’s potential transfer away from Inter.
