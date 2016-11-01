Man Utd wantaway midfielder emerges as possible Juventus transfer target

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United wantaway midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to various reports in Italy. The French midfielder is getting short of game time under José Mourinho so far this season and is said to be looking for an escape route from the Old Trafford.



The Portuguese tactician is open to sell the former Southampton star. The Special One has recently declared that Schneiderlin is “an amazing guy and a great pro.”



“He’s honest - Mourinho has also said – but I’ve been very honest with him as well. I can’t tell him that he will play on regular basis but I can’t either force him to stay here.”



​Juventus are not the only club interested in signing the 27-year-old midfielder as Inter are also said to be monitoring the Manchester United wantaway midfielder although Inter can only sign him on loan in order to stick with FFP rules.

