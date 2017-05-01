Manchester United ‘ready to offer’ €30m to sign Man City loanee star
01 May at 18:00Manchester are reported to be ready to offer Manchester City € 30 million to sign their unhappy loanee star Joe Hart, according to a report of Tuttosport.
The Englishman is currently out on loan at Torino and according to the Turin-based paper, José Mourinho has identified the granata keeper as the perfect replacement for David De Gea who is rumoured to be close to finally joining Real Madrid.
The Spanish goalkeeper could move back to Madrid for € 75 million or in exchange for some of Real Madrid’s most shining stars such as Varane, Morata or James Rodriguez, according to reports in Spain.
Manchester City have no long term plans for Joe Hart and would be open to sell the Englishman especially for such a big transfer fee.
Hart, however, is not the only goalkeeper on Mourinho’s watching list as Manchester United executives are said to have recently met the agent of Jan Oblak. One more option for the Red Devils’ future could be to see both De Gea and Romero leave the club at the end of the season with Oblak and Hart replacing them. The Argentinean shot-stopper is rumoured to have just bought a new house in Milan sparking Inter and AC Milan rumours.
