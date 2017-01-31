Wayne Rooney is going to be keeping Manchester United fans on their toes way past this Transfer Deadline Day, to say the least: the Liverpool native has been offered a stunning £32 million (€37m) a year to move to China.

The clincher? The Chinese Premier League’s deadline is only on February 28th!

​Beijing Guoan are alleged by the

This comes in the wake of Rooney making some comments which

“I’m committed to the club,” he pointed out earlier this week.

“I’ve still got two years – a year with an option year – to go.

“I’m happy at Manchester United. I’ve been at the club a long time. Of course I want to play more games, but I’m in a happy place at the moment.”

Coach Jose Mourinho had previously said that he “wouldn’t stand” in Rooney’s way if he was tempted to make such a move:

“The money is huge,”