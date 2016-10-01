Mirabelli: 'No AC Milan signings in January'
11 January at 10:45AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport and revealed a few interesting updates about the rossoneri transfer strategies. Read the first part of the interview here.
“I am always working, it is important to remain updated on everything. This week-end I will be in Germany to watch a few games but we’ll sign nobody in January. We may sell some plyares, Gustavo Gomez is wanted by Boca Juniors (read our exclusive news) and we don’t think we need a replacement for Kessié. We bought 11 players in the summer, signing the 12th may not be the right choice.”
“We did not spend too much money for any player in the summer. I’ll tell you more: if we had to sell somebody tomorrow, we’d sell him for a higher fee. For example, I still believe Andre Silva and Calhanoglu are important signings for us, I am ready to gamble on them. We have a solid group and there are no flops even if somebody is failing to match expectations.”
“People also forget we extended contracts of many footballers. Donnarumma, Suso, Cutrone, Calabria and Plizzari have all signed new deals. I believe they are important players and I think we have many important players so I have no rush in making any kind of decision.”
