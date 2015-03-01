Napoli boss Sarri claims he will sue Italian newspaper over Juventus links
09 February at 16:47Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a possible replacement for Juventus boss Max Allegri so much so the Italian tactician has been reported to have already met the Old Lady over a possible move to the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Calciomercato.com, in fact, has exclusively learned that Allegri and Juventus will part ways at the end of the season despite the bianconeri manager’s contract expires in 2018. Italian newspaper Il Tempo, meantime, has reported that Sarri has already had a meeting with the Serie A giants but the head coach of Napoli has not taken the report very well.
“I will talk with Napoli lawyers to learn whether I can sue the newspaper for their report. It’s fake news and I will consider whether I can take legal action against them.”
AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti and Fiorentina manger Paulo Sousa have also emerged as potential replacements for Max Allegri who has refused to rule out a possible move to the Premier League in the summer.
Go to comments