Official: Juve and Liverpool dealt blow as Goretzka joins Bayern Munich
19 January at 11:48Bayern Munich will sign Leon Goretkza at the end of the season, Schalke 04 have confirmed. The Germany International had been linked with moves to Italy and England but Barcelona and Real Madrid were also reported to be interested in signing the talented Germany International.
Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed at the beginning of January that Goretzka would have joined Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season and Schalke’s director of sport Christian Heidel has confirmed that the player has chosen to join the Bavarians at the end of the season.
“Leon has told us this week that he wants to leave the club to join Bayern Munich”, Heidel said.
“Yesterday Rummenigge told us that the player has had medicals with them. We lose an amazing player, Goretzka has already signed with Bayern and will join them from July.”
#Heidel: Leon #Goretzka informed us earlier this week that he wishes to leave the club and join @FCBayernEN. #s04 pic.twitter.com/d4G3qrk6ST— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 19 gennaio 2018
Despite speculations coming from England about Liverpool’s possible move for Goretzka, Calciomercato.com confirmed a few hours ago that Goretkza’s Bayern Munich move was around the corner and the confirmation has just arrived.
