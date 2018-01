#Heidel: Leon #Goretzka informed us earlier this week that he wishes to leave the club and join @FCBayernEN. #s04 pic.twitter.com/d4G3qrk6ST — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) 19 gennaio 2018

Bayern Munich will sign Leon Goretkza at the end of the season, Schalke 04 have confirmed. The Germany International had been linked with moves to Italy and England but Barcelona and Real Madrid were also reported to be interested in signing the talented Germany International. Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed at the beginning of January that Goretzka would have joined Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season andhas confirmed that the player has chosen to join the Bavarians at the end of the season.“Leon has told us this week that he wants to leave the club to join Bayern Munich”, Heidel said.“Yesterday Rummenigge told us that the player has had medicals with them. We lose an amazing player, Goretzka has already signed with Bayern and will join them from July.”