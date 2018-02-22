Official: Mandzukic out of Tottenham-Juve, Higuain eligible to play
06 March at 16:07Juventus star Mario Mandzukic is out of Juventus’ squad list to face Tottenham tomorrow. The Croatian striker trained alongside the rest of the team this morning but he is yet not fit to face Spurs at Wembley tomorrow night.
Gonzalo Higuain, on the other hand, is fit to play and has been included by Allegri in Juventus’ squad list. Mattia De Sciglio has also recovered from his injury and will be travelling with the rest of the team in London.
Both Tottenham and Juventus trained this morning and both Pochettino and Hugo Lloris talked to media on Tuesday afternoon.
#TOTJuve: la lista dei bianconeri convocati da mister @OfficialAllegri https://t.co/jKw6eezFjM #TOGETHER #UCL pic.twitter.com/1cocr8Op1A— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 6 marzo 2018
“It’s the perfect moment to go through and qualify. We can’t always play an amusing style of football. I think European clubs respect Tottenham more. We are competitive and we are battling it out with the top European clubs. The next step will be to have consistency and maybe win some trophies”, Pochettino said.
