Juventus star Paulo Dybala picked up a muscle injury during yesterday’s Serie A clash against Sampdoria. La Joyaand concerns over his fitness are growing especially because Juventus will be facing Napoli and Barcelona twice after the International break and April will be a vital month for Juventus’ treble ambitions.La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Dybala’s injury should not be too serious. The player told the medical staff yesterday that he only demanded to be substituted as a precaution measure. The Italian paper also claims thatJuventus boss Allegri hopes Dybala will recover in time for the double Napoli clash (in Coppa Italia and Serie A) and for the two Champions League quarter finals ties against Barcelona.As for Napoli, another Serie A club involved in the title race (although the partenopei sit third ten points behind Juve), their star Lorenzo Insigne has suggested that he might be leaving the club at the end of the season.The Italy International is a long-time Liverpool target and talking about negotiations for a contract extension with Napoli he said: “My priority is to sign a contract extension with Napoli and President De Laurentiis is well aware of that.In order to win trophies you don’t only need great players but also a great club. I’m happy here and I will do my best as long as the President wants.”Atalanta star Andrea Petagna has been given an Italy national team call up to replace injured Manolo Gabbiadini (various)Gigi Buffon has become the Juventus player with the most minutes played in Serie A in the history of the club (various)Future of Inter boss Pioli is under threat as the Italian tactician will probably fail to qualify for the Champions League (Tuttosport)Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri claims that playing games at lunchtime ‘sucks’ (various)