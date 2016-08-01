New Inter owners have big plans for the future as they want to become credible title contenders from next season, signing some top players that could help the team to narrow the gap with Juventus who have been dominating the Italian scene over the last six years. The future of Inter boss Stefano Pioli, however, is being considered by representatives of the Serie A giants given that the nerazzurri have only racked up one point in the last three Serie A games losing touch with the Champions League zone.



The nerazzurri sit seventh in the table and are out of a Europa League placement. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter owners will only confirm Pioli for the 2017/18 campaign if he manages to qualify for the Europa League, otherwise the former Lazio boss might face sacking and Inter are already considering some potential replacements. The Italian paper insists Conte tops Inter’s shortlist although it will be hard to convince the manager to part ways with Chelsea and the same goes for Simeone, Guardiola and Ancelotti.







With big names who are not likely to move to the San Siro, Luciano Spalletti, Jorge Sampaoli, Jardim and Hull City boss Marco Silva are reportedly being considered as possible replacements for Pioli. Marco Silva was also a said to be a transfer target of Inter last November when the club sacked De Boer hiring Pioli. Today, the Italia tactician’s future depends on Inter’s final position in the table. Only a European qualification will allow Pioli to save his job.



Meantime, Tuttosport reports Torino President Urbano Cairo will meet the granata star striker Andrea Belotti to discuss his future at the club. The Italian striker is a summer target of Manchester United and is the current leading scorer in Serie A with 24 goals.







Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino and Cairo wants to meet his star striker soon to discuss his future. During an interview released yesterday, Cairo said: “When I included a € 100 million release clause in Belotti’s contract somebody thought it was an excessive fee, now they think it’s not enough. I think nobody will come here to trigger his release clause and it would be better for him to stay for one more season at Torino. I’ve read he’s happy here and I’ll need to talk to him. He can still improve, play one more season for us, play the world [next year] cup and then we’ll see.”



AND THE REST



Fiorentina want to hire Stefano Pioli in case he parts ways with Inter at the end of the season (Gazzetta)



Robert Lewandowski could miss tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid with an injury (various)



Juventus and Barcelona are set to battle it out in the summer for the signing of Marco Verratti (Corriere dello Sport)



Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li will finalize the takeover of AC Milan on the 14th of April (various)



But China national team boss Marcello Lippi claims nobody knows AC Milan’s new owner in China (Sportitalia)



Inter could sell either Perisic or Brozovic due to FFP (cm.com)

