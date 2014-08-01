PSG ahead of Inter in race for Atletico Coach
10 May at 12:30Inter Milan look set to miss out on Diego Simeone, despite sacking Stefano Pioli last night.
In fact, the Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter won’t get their hands on Simeone even if he does leave, because PSG are still hot on the Argentine’s tail!
The Atletico Madrid gaffer is linked to PSG, and the Pink Paper see him as the Coach most likely to succeed Unai Emery.
The Parisian side are very interested, especially owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Inter looked to have arranged a meeting with Simeone recently, but reports have linked them with Conte more of late, something which Pasquale Guarro claims may have annoyed the Argentine.
This story was followed by Sky pundit Fabio Caressa confirming that Inter were offering €14 million a year to Conte to take over.
" The only thing I know is that Inter seemingly increased their offer for Conte,” Caressa confirmed. “We are talking about €14 million a year.... . This is what they are telling me and Bergomi, let's see what will happen in the coming weeks".
@EdoDalmonte
