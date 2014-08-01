Inter Milan look set to miss out on Diego Simeone, despite sacking Stefano Pioli last night.

The Atletico Madrid gaffer is linked to PSG, and the Pink Paper see him as the Coach most likely to succeed Unai Emery.

The Parisian side are very interested, especially owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

This story was followed by Sky pundit Fabio Caressa confirming that Inter were offering €14 million a year to Conte to take over.

" The only thing I know is that Inter seemingly increased their offer for Conte," Caressa confirmed. "We are talking about €14 million a year....