PSG must raise €75m or risk UEFA sanctions
08 March at 15:45According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain must raise €75 million by June 30th in order to satisfy the demands of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
The Ligue 1 leaders invested around €400 million last summer as they brought the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Yuri Berchiche to the Parc des Princes, but only managed to raise around 25% of that sum via player sales.
It is believed that Les Parisiens had expected to reduce that deficit by qualifying for the latter stages of the Champions League, which would have increased their revenue substantially. However, having been knocked out of the competition by Real Madrid, that is no longer an avenue they can look to exploit.
Indeed, the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Javier Pastore and Ángel Di María have already been linked with moves elsewhere as the club looks to build its project around the attacking prowess of Neymar.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
