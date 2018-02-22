Report: Chelsea have chosen Sarri, Napoli boss tells staff to take English classes
03 May at 09:30Chelsea are thinking about Antonio Conte’s possible replacement for next season and reports in Italy confirm Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is the Blues’ summer transfer priority.
The Italian tactician has an € 8 million release clause that is only valid for clubs outside Serie A and La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Roman Abramovich is seriously tempted to match the manager’s release fee and take him to South West London.
Calciomercato.com exclusively confirmed two months ago that Sarri has put Napoli contract talks on hold and La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms negotiations between the two parties are not going any well.
The Italian paper reports Roman Abramovich is determined to hire Sarri to replace Conte and the Italian manager has reportedly told his staff to take English lesson, a language that he knows very well as Sarri was working as a banker abroad (also in London) before he started his managerial career.
