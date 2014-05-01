Today’s edition of Tuttosport (

More than just being a fan of the excellent Giallorossi, Ausilio was there to watch both Kostas Manolas, as well as Federico Bernardeschi. Both of these players have been linked to Chelsea, as well as a number of elite clubs, Manolas being targeted by Arsenal.

The Nerazzurri see the latter and Domenico Berardi as the future of Italian football, and want a talented player of his ilk to lead the Nerazzurri into the future.

While they have not chosen which one they prefer, they will tail both in the coming months. Fiorentina have sold quite a few big players over the years, and it looks like their current owners don’t want to splash out at the moment.

There’s more: the Nerazzurri were also tailing young star Federico Chiesa, who has had a remarkable maiden season with the Viola.

Beyond that, Milan Badelj and Gonzalo Rodriguez are also being targeted by the Nerazzurri, with director of sport Freitas recently warning their agents not to “air their laundry in public”.