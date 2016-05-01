Revealed: the four players who could replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man Utd
20 March at 12:13Zlatan Ibrahimovic has only two months left in his contract with Manchester United although the former Sweden star has an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season. The Sun claims that despite Ibra’s will to stay at the club for one more season there are several rumours linking the former Juve and Inter star with a move somewhere else.
His agent Mino Raiola is said to have travelled to the US to negotiate with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy and the player has also revealed that he still doesn’t know what will happen in the future.
Whether Ibrahimovic stays at the Old Trafford for one more season or not, the former Sweden star will turn 36 in October and Manchester United sill need to find a replacement for one of the world’s best striker in the world (the best one according to our Twitter followers).
The Sun has shortlisted four potential replacements for the experienced striker. According to the British tabloid, Torino star Andrea Belotti could be one of those players joining the Old Trafford in the future although the current Serie A top scorer has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is also on Man Utd’s sights as José Mourinho is a long time admirer of the Frenchman. Napoli and Belgium winger Dries Mertens is said to have had a meeting with representatives of Manchester United over a possible summer move to the Old Trafford. The Belgian can either play as winger or false nine. Manolo Gabbiadini and Marcus Rashford (who is already a Man Utd player) are also said to be considered as possible long-term replacements for Ibra.
