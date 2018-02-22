Roma legends apologise for middle finger incident ahead of Liverpool clash
24 April at 13:45Roma legends Bruno Conti and Roberto Pruzzo made headlines in Italy this morning as they took a picture inside Anfield Road while showing the middle finger to the Reds’ badge (WATCH here).
Pruzzo explained the reason behind his gesture to Premium Sport: “That Champions League final still hurts after 34 years”.
Both Conti and Pruzzo, in fact, were playing for Roma when the giallorossi lost the 1984 Champions League finals against Liverpool on penalties.
“That’s all I think when I think of Liverpool. That final will hurt me till the end. But that’s what football is about, you know. You always have to look ahead”, Pruzzo added.
The duo, however, has just released a few quotes to apologise for the incident: “I didn’t mean to offend anybody”, Pruzzo said on Facebook. “It was only a joke and I can’t understand why there was this kind of misunderstanding. My heart is now and forever yellow and red.”
“It was a private thing I didn’t know the picture would be public. I need to apologize for the gesture, it was inappropriate", Conti told Ansa. "I’ve been living the world of football for ever, I respect each one of my opponent and I would never offend any other club, let alone Liverpool, one of the most prestigious club in the World. I’ve always been respectful during my career as a footballer and a youth team coach.”
