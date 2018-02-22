‘Roma need another miracle’: front pages of Italian papers after Liverpool win
25 April at 11:45Roma will need another miracle if they are to qualify for the Champions League final in Kyev as Eusebio Di Francesco’ men lost the opening Anfield Road tie for 5-2 yesterday night. Mohammed Salah claimed the spotlight with two goals and two assists against his former squad and Italian papers claim the Egypt International to the skies this morning.
The rating Salah on La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport is 9 out of 10. The former Roma star put down a complete performance at Anfield Road yesterday and was the key of the Reds’ win over the Serie A giants.
‘Roma need another miracle’, writes La Gazzetta in its front-page. Il Corriere dello Sport claims that ‘Roma can still make it’, whilst Turin-based paper Tuttosport has the main focus on the clubs of the city: Juve and Torino.
"Another comeback? In football everything can happen, of course, it is not always easy. It will be a different game, but the desire to turn it around is there. The desire must be there, we must believe in it until the end. I totally believe in it”, Di Francesco said after the game.
MORE ON LIVERPOOL-ROMA
De Rossi reaction
Fazio reaction
Monchi reaction
GALLERY: front pages of Italian papers
Go to comments