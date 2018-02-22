Roma: nervous Dzeko scolds Florenzi and Schick
19 April at 09:40Roma star Edin Dzeko was not happy with a couple of his team-mates yesterday night as the Bosnia international was spotted while complaining against Alessandro Florenzi and Patrik Schick.
The duo both failed to assist the former Manchester City ace in the final minutes of the game and Dzeko seemed to be very nervous because of their team-mates’ mistakes.
Dzeko was so nervous that seconds after the final whistle Kevin Strootman had to push him towards the dressing rooms of the Olimpico as Dzeko was about to argue with both his team-mates despite Roma’s 2-1 win against Genoa.
Talking to media at the end of the game, Di Francesco admitted that Roma should have closed the game earlier: “We did very well at the beginning but we were unable to finish off the game. We hurt ourselves, sometimes we are a bit masochist. It’s not the first time that this happens. The lads did what I told them but we lost too many balls in the middle of the field. We were too naive sometimes. We should have closed the game earlier.”
