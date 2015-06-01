Roma reject Inter’s €70m bid and name their price for Chelsea and Man Utd targets
25 May at 16:15Roma will sell one of their big names in the summer and there are three specific players who are being heavily linked with leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season even if Roma may decide to sell only one of them.
Antonio Rudiger, Kostas Manolas and Radja Nainggolan are being targeted by the best European clubs with Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United that are the most interested clubs in signing the exciting trio.
Luciano Spalletti, who is going to be appointed as new Inter boss has made Rudiger and Nainggolan his summer transfer priorities and Inter have already made an offer to sign them both.
As we reported yesterday, Inter had offered € 70 million to sign the Belgium and the Germany International but according to Sportmediaset (via cm.com), the giallorossi have rejected Inter’s bid.
The giallorossi, in fact, believe each one of their stars cost € 50 million. Representatives of Roma have made it clear that whoever wants to sign Rudiger and Nainggolan will have to pay a combined € 100 million transfer fee and that is just as much as Chelsea and Man Utd will be required to invest to sign the reliable duo.
