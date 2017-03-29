Roma: we don't need to sell £37m Man United, Inter, Liverpool target
09 April at 17:25Roma claim that Kostas Manolas will remain in Rome, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as fellow Serie A club Inter.
“Manolas? There’s a high chance he’ll stay,” Massara told Premium Sport as his Roma side prepared to face Bologna, whom they eventually beat 3-0 at the Dall’Ara Stadium.
“Though there are certain obligations like FFP, there’s no need to sell him at the moment”.
The Greek international cost the Giallorossi a measly €13 million back in 2014, and didn’t want to sell the 25-year-old last summer because they’d have been under the obligation of giving half of the profits to former club Olympiakos.
This negates reports from TeleLombardia from a few days ago in which the Giallorossi were reported to have agreed to a £36.9 million sale to Inter.
A recent report indicated that Mino Raiola had also managed to enter the negotiations somehow, and that Inter would need to convince the super agent in order to secure the Roma defender’s services.
