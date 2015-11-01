Roman paper confirms Inter talks with Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea target
08 March at 14:25Inter have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 24-year-old Dutchman, who is also being tracked by Manchester United, will join the Nerazzurri in the summer.
It looks like Inter are really making inroads in their courtship of Stef De Vrij.
The Gazzetta confirmed early this morning that the Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target had reached terms with Inter over a move next season.
While not confirming the deal, Roman paper Il Messaggero confirms that Inter have been talking to his entourage.
The Dutchman has told Lazio that he won’t renew with them, with his deal expiring in June 2018, allowing him to search for a Bosman move as early as next January.
This could force Lazio to sell him this summer, with the Nerazzurri also shopping in Rome’s red end, the Gazzetta claiming that Inter had a gutsy €40 million bid ready for Kevin Strootman.
So far, Lazio’s owner, Claudio Lotito, has been unwilling to lower his demands of €30m, and is counting on the presence of Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal to force an auction.
