Calciomercato.com
Italian News
Follow @CmdotCom_En
Rss
ITALY'S FIRST FOOTBALL NEWS SITE
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Crotone
Empoli
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Palermo
Pescara
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Premier League
Liga
Bundesliga
Other Leagues
Serie A: Inter v Milan - confirmed starting line-ups
15 April at 11:35
Go to comments
share
{total}
Related Articles...
15 April
Milan & Inter join Man Utd in race for Dutch defender
14 April
AC Milan's new board of directors officially unveiled
14 April
Exclusive: Inter sent scouts to watch Everton, Chelsea target in Europa League action yesterday night
Other News...
15 April
Paper Talk: Italian star to snub Premier League move; Juventus eyeing up Saints midfielder
15 April
Chelsea on red-alert as Italian star hints at summer departure
15 April
Milan & Inter join Man Utd in race for Dutch defender
15 April
Serie A: Pescara v Juventus - match preview, predicted starting line-ups & Opta stats
15 April
Derby della Madonnina - Milan aiming to inflict more misery on Pioli
15 April
Liverpool & Barcelona target closing in on bumper new deal at Napoli
15 April
Manchester United: Mourinho plotting sensational 160 million double swoop
14 April
Messi will renew with Barcelona if they sign the following 5 players : the names
14 April
No Milan for Kolasinac: Arsenal snatch him away from Everton
14 April
Arsenal offered Sanchez a deal that would make him the richest player in the EPL
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
More news about...
Inter
Milan
David Amoyal
11/04
Why Juventus should hope the Higauin transfer is solely judged by their performances in Europe
04/04
Belotti & Icardi’s exit clauses, between the emergence of Gabbiadini in the Premier League and Immobile’s revival
28/03
Serie A’s (expiring contract) class of 2018
Fixtures
About us
Rss
© 1996.2017 Calcioinfinito Srl - Tutti i diritti riservati - Codice Fiscale 04154590964
idea
to
I dati di traffico di Calciomercato.com
sono certificati AudiWeb.
Go to comments