Serie A live: Juventus beat Sassuolo, Napoli and AC Milan now in action
17 September at 14:30Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli play this Sunday in Serie A. The bianconeri are the first team to enter the pitch today as they face Sassuolo away at 12.30 Italy time. AC Milan and Napoli will follow the bianconeri. Vincenzo Montella’s men face Udinese at the San Siro, whilst the azzurri host Benevento in the derby of Campania.
Inter and Roma have already played their games yesterday. The nerazzurri sealed a late 2-0 win against Crotone (highlights), Roma did not even sweat to beat Verona for 3-0 (highlights).
The kick off of Spal-Cagliari and Torino-Sampdoria is also scheduled at 3pm (Italy time), whilst Chievo and Atalanta will face each other at the Stadio Bentegodi at 6pm and Genoa-Lazio close the day at the Marassi tonight.
You can follow all the games live with our ticker. We’ll provide the live commentary of Juve, AC Milan, Napoli and Lazio during the day.
Go to comments