Reports from Spain this morning claim that Valencia are lining up an attacking replacement for Simone Zaza, should the Italian’s proposed move to the Mestalla collapse. The 25-year-old is currently in negotiations with the Spaniards after his dismal loan-spell in the Premier League with West Ham United. Valencia boss Cesare Prandelli is keen to link up once more with the player who he gave an international debut to when he was in charge of Italy, but the club’s offer to his parent club Juventus of €15 million, is short of what the bianconeri believe their player is worth (around €20 million).



Should Zaza’s move fall through, then Prandelli will look to the Premier League for an alternative and Stoke City’s Bojan Krkic is believed to be the player in question. The 26-year-old has found little space in the Potters starting XI this season and could be tempted to return to La Liga after spending his formative years with Barcelona.







