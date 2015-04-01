Why Coutinho’s Liverpool stay is bad news for Juventus
11 August at 14:30Liverpool have just release an official statement to confirm that Coutinho won’t be leaving Anfield Road in the summer amid reports that Barcelona want to sign him to replace Neymar.
Although the Brazilian star has reportedly asked to leave Liverpool, the Premier League giants are not contemplating his sale and they have made it crystal clear.
Previous reports from Spain had claimed the blaugrana would have been ready to offer huge cash plus the likes of Rafinha or Andre Gomes in exchange for the services of Coutinho and Juventus from Italy had been keeping a close eye on the developments of negoations.
If Andre Gomes had joined Liverpool, in fact, Juventus could have had one more chance to sign Emre Can who has yet to agree to terms to a Liverpool contract extension and has been targeted by the Champions League finalists.
If, however, Coutinho’s Barcelona move is really off, Juventus may be forced to retire from the race to sign Can as Klopp is not open to sell the Germany International in the summer.
The arrival of Andre Gomes could have changed Klopp’s decision but this is not the case.
