Why Man Utd’s first January signing has been delayed
26 December at 11:00Manchester United are set to sign Victor Lindelof in the incoming transfer window, but the signing of the rock solid 22-year-old centre-back has been delayed due to economical issues between Benfica and Lindelof’s previous club Vasteras.
The Swedish club demand a solidarity subsidy, which is a sum previously agreed by the two clubs and that Benfica must transfer to Vesteras as the player grew up in their academy. According to A Bola Benfica owe Vesteras € 250.000, but the Portuguese club are reluctant to pay that fee to Lindelof’s first club.
This misunderstanding between the two clubs is delaying the arrival of Lindelof at Manchester United even if the Premier League giants have already reached economic agreements with both the player and his club.
The fee demanded by Vesteras is not too high especially because Lindelof is set to move to the Old Trafford for a transfer fee in the region of € 40 million. The 22-year-old defender’s arrival has been delayed, but is not in danger of collapse.
