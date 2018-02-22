Why Pogba’s Juventus return may never happen
26 February at 16:10Unhappy Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reported to be seeking for a new club due to his bad relationship with José Mourinho. The Frenchman is unhappy with the Portuguese tactician and both Real Madrid and Juventus are being linked with signing the talented midfielder.
According to last week’s report of L’Equipe, Juventus have a buy-back clause tosign the Frenchman for just € 60 million next summer but reports in Italy deny Pogba’s Juventus return is a likely future scenario.
As Calciomercato.com reported last week, Juventus would struggle to match the player’s release salary. Pogba earns € 12 million-a-year and Juve’s best paid player at the moment is Gonzalo Higuain with a salary of € 7.5 million-a-year.
Reports in Italy confirm Pogba’s salary would be a huge problem for Juventus and right now this is the main reason why Juve are not likely to welcome Pogba back at the Allianz Stadium.
Go to comments