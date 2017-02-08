Roma-Fiorentina 4-0: GOL & HIGHLIGHTS
Serie A - Posticipo
Roma-Fiorentina 4-0
Marcatori: 39', 84' Dzeko, 58' Fazio, 76' Nainggolan
Roma (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rüdiger; Peres, De Rossi (85' Paredes), Strootman, Emerson; El Shaarawy, Nainggolan; Dzeko. All. Spalletti.
Fiorentina (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Vecino, Badelj, Olivera (63' Ilicic); Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar. All. Sousa.
Arbitro: Irrati di Pistoia
Ammoniti: 18' Strootman (R), 35' Sanchez (F), 41' Borja Valero (F), 56' De Rossi (R), 57' Rodriguez (F)
