Watford, UFFICIALE: arriva Ndong
| Fancy some transfer news?!— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 31 gennaio 2018
Didier Ndong has signed for #watfordfc on loan from @SunderlandAFC for the rest of this season, while the club also have the option on a permanent transfer in the summer.
Welcome, Didier!
More here https://t.co/eubhCzejay pic.twitter.com/15DC61zxrH
Roma, Nainggolan alla figlia: 'Mi strappi un sorriso in questi momenti'
Giornata di festa in casa Nainggolan: oggi 30 gennaio la piccola Aysha compie 6 anni. Non potevano mancare gli auguri social di papà Radja, che su Instagram Stories ha pubblicato una foto con la figlia e un messaggio per lei: “Tu...