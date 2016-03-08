Abidal reveals why Barcelona signed Boateng
22 January at 17:50Barcelona’s technical secretary Eric Abidal spoke about the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng during today’s presentation press conference.
“We are happy to have signed him”, Abidal said.
“We were looking for an experienced player who could handle the weight of our games. He has plenty of experience, he will help us to win trophies”.
“Boateng has plenty of personality and that’s exactly what we needed. When we sold Munir we immediately called Boateng and his agent. We wanted a player with no problems to settle in well. We’ve been thinking of many players and we think Boateng is the right one for us”.
Journalists have also asked updates about Ajax starlet Frankie de Jong who is strongly wanted by both Barcelona and Psg: “You shouldn’t ask me, we like him and it’s clear but we have to wait. I can’t say anything else”.
During his first press conference with the club, Boateng said that he is sorry for leaving Sassuolo adding, however, that there was no way he could snub a move to Barcelona.
