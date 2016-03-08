AC Milan, Abbiati: 'Donnarumma is more mature, but there is one thing he shouldn't be doing'

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati discussed Gigio Donnarumma's stunning form with La Gazzetta dello Sport.  "I find him well, he is way more mature and has plenty of self-confidence. Sometimes however he protests too much with the referees. It's part of him, but from the outside is not nice to see. And there is no reason to do it".

"If I am not wrong he got a couple of yellow cards for this reason last season. I already told him sometimes. There is no need to call him. Sometimes I just do some random and secret visit in Milanello, that's where we meet. Of course I don't go just for him, but the last time I went there I congratulated him for his performances. He is doing amazing things this season.

Donnarumma turns 20 today and according to reports in Italy, AC Milan are preparing a new contract for their star.
 

