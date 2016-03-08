AC Milan, Boban reveals truth about Correa, Modric and praises Rebic
03 September at 10:00
Zvonimir Boban, one the AC Milan directors, spoke to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com) after the closing of the transfer window late last night. In the interview, he spoke about various topics: the market, the players who arrived and those who could have arrived.
"It was a heavy window, I hope that FIFA will shorten the time. With the current dates, the teams and managers are stressed. Players come and go. Our strategy? Young players, but they have to be accompanied by experienced ones as well, perhaps it would be better to have a few more of those," he began.
The Croatian director also spoke about the last signing of the summer, Ante Rebic, who was announced by the club late last night. The Rossoneri managed to sing him on a two-year loan, which included a buy-out option of €25m (Gazzetta via Calciomercato.com).
"He has so much character and strength. In addition, he knows how to play in different roles. He can be deployed on both flanks or elsewhere. We are happy that he is with us because he is a serious boy, who has grown technically in recent years."
Of course, Boban was also asked about the interest in Modric, revealing that the Real Madrid midfielder is a Milan fan. However, nothing concrete ever materialized.
"He is a big Milan fan, and has been ever since he was a child, so he had the passion to join us. However, we never got into concrete talks, he didn't want to leave Real after a bad season.
To conclude the interview, Boban revealed the truth about the negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa, confirming that they failed to reach an agreement with the Spanish side.
"For Correa, we didn't find ourselves on the same economic basis, and that is okay. There were also other good players that we didn't sign. We have a good squad, we made good signings and we will see over time how well we did," he stated.
