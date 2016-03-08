Yonghong Li's transfer of €10m to AC Milan needed to arrive today, which is the first instalment of capital increase requested by the minority shareholders at the last board of directors meeting.

Due to some technical issues, as reported by Ansa , the €10m will be visible first tomorrow in the accounts of Milan. This tranche had to be paid in order to avoid the intervention of Elliott. The failure to respect the commitment by the president would have triggered a so-called 'covenant', the protection clauses provided in the contract with the US fund. Now the majority shareholder will have to pay another 30 million by the end of June.