André Silva is being targeted by

​According to Sky Italia, the Portuguese international is on Huddersfield’s radar. David Wagner is interested in adding some firepower to attack, and the centre-forward fits the bill.

A sensation in Europa League football, the 22-year-old managed six goals in the competition this season, but only two in Serie A action.

​Acquired for more than €38 million, the former Porto sensation - who had managed 16 Liga Sagres goals in his last campaign with the Dragons before moving to Milan - is being constantly linked to a move away, with

Yet speaking to journalists recently, Coach Gennaro Gattuso expressed the wish to keep Silva, who is only 22 years old.

"Kalinic and Andre Silva?,”

“I hope that they will improve, Andre Silva has scored. All of you keep talking about an exit for them but we will hold onto them both, tightly."

has been working to secure a better destination for his client, who has been outplayed by Patrick Cutrone and Nikola Kalinic.