AC Milan: Leonardo refuses to answer question about Higuian
24 January at 14:15New AC Milan striker Piatek spoke to media on Thursday (READ HERE). The club’s sporting director Leonardo did also attend the press conference. The Brazilian explained why Piatek was given the no.9 shirt. “No bad luck reasons behind his choice”, Leonardo revealed denying the latest report about the striker’s choice (READ HERE).
“Piatek wanted the no.9. He asked for it but we believe the number 9 is a number that one must conquer. It’s an important number for a striker. That’s why he chose the number 19”, Leonardo said.
“He scored 13 goals in 19 games. He showed his qualities and we had a chance to sign him, it was not hard. He knows our football and our league very well”.
IBRA AND FABREGAS – “Their signings were not blocked by our policies. Just situations and decisions that were shared by everybody at the club”.
HIGUAIN – “There is noting to day. He did his choice. Now he is not here anymore. Piatek is here, let’s speak about him”.
Go to comments