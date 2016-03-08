AC Milan: Real Madrid ‘steal’ Paqueta? Brazilian stars push for Rossoneri snub
16 October at 17:50AC Milan have reached an agreement with Flamengo for the signing of Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta. The promising attacking midfielder, who is regarded as the ‘next Kaka’ is expected to join the San Siro hierarchy in the January transfer window but according to the reliable Spanish paper Marca, the deal is not closed yet.
The paper, in fact, claims Real Madrid will make an attempt to steal the Brazilian from under AC Milan noses.
New Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior, in fact, is a close friend of Paqueta and both him and Marcelo are trying to persuade him to reject a move to AC Milan to join Real Madrid instead.
What we know for now is that Leonardo has completed the transaction in the last 2 weeks for 35 million euro with bonuses: this is the definitive price that the Italian side will pay, with a discount on the 50 million provided for by the rescission clause. Paquetá will sign with AC Milan a contract for five years and will soon complete his medicals, as Globo reported in Brazil.
