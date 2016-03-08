Agent of German star confirms Napoli agreement, claims Liverpool can still pay release clause
12 June at 17:55Liverpool and Napoli are the most interested clubs in signing Bayer Leverkusen Leno. The Germany goalkeeper has a € 25 million release clause that both clubs have failed to match yet.
Bayer Leverkusen director of football Jonas Boldt talked to German media today to confirm that the Bundesliga side is not going to accept offers below € 25 million.
“We are not even going to sit around the table for an offer of € 18 million”, Boldt said.
Fabio Parisi, the intermediary of Leno’s possible Napoli move did also release an update about the future of the Germany keeper
“This negotiation is long and complicated but it could be over by next week. The two parties could meet and decide what’s the best path to take.”
“I don’t know if Liverpool want to pay Leno’s release clause. We have to wait. For sure this week will be a decisive one. Napoli have never made an official bid. There are no problems between Leno and Napoli but there is no agreement between the two clubs. The game is open and some surprises could be around the corner.”
