In fact, the agent met with Napoli first, who are very interested in the midfielder. He then flew to Milan in order to meet with Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio, and now it will be time for Juventus, with Marotta and Paratici present in Milan.

However, According to Calciomercato.com's sources, Dembelé is currently very tempted by China. The offers from the east are very high, economically speaking, so the negotiations with the Italian clubs are yet to take off.

Juventus and Inter are both ready to launch a pursuit of the midfielder, presenting offers on their own terms. The final decision will be made by the player, of course.