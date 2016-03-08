Alex Sandro to Man Utd: Red Devils give huge boost in pursuit of Juventus star
22 October at 11:25Juventus star Alex Sandro is a long-time target of Manchester United and according to today’s reports of Tuttosport, the Red Devils have a big chance to sign the Brazilian star in the January transfer window.
The Turin-based paper, in fact, claims Marcelo has informed Real Madrid that he wants to move to Juventus in the winter transfer window with the La Liga giants who are open to selling the experienced full-back for a fee in the region of € 50/60 million.
The Old Lady could wracked-up the money needed to sign Marcelo by selling Alex Sandro in the Premier League and Manchester United could be interested in making an offer to sign the Brazilian in January.
According to the last reports in Italy, Alex Sandro has rejected Juventus’ contract extension offer as the former Porto star demands € 5 million-a-year in order to extend his contract with the Old Lady that expires in 2020.
