Ancelotti explains Napoli’s secret, Gattuso fuming: all the reactions to Napoli-AC Milan
26 August at 00:10AC Milan failed to capitalize a 2 goal lead against Napoli as the Azzurri completed a stunning come-back scoring three goals in the second half of a thrilling San Paolo showdown on Saturday night.
At the end of the game, Gattuso took responsibly for the defeat: “We turned off the light, the final part of the game was a disaster. It’s a pity because we dominated for 55 minutes. I don’t blame single players, I am disappointed because we disappeared from the pitch after their first goal. We must be stronger than a single mistake, it’s the same problem we had last season. Higuain? He is an important player, I am satisfied with his performance. We must feed him better.”
Davide Calabria blamed AC Milan's lack of experience, while Leonardo urged the team to improve quickly although he saw .many positive aspects'.
On the other side of the river, Carlo Ancelotti was clearly happy for the performance and the result: “Both teams played well even if I think we didn’t deserve to go two goals down. We showed some great commitment and an extraordinary personality. The crowd helped us a lot too”, the former AC Milan coach said.
Kalidou Koulibaly praised the Italian manager at the end of the game, Zielinski and Mertens were the match winners for Napoli and said the Azzurri deserved to take the three points home.
Go to comments