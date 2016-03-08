Arsenal and Roma ‘not in talks’ for France World Cup winner
01 August at 22:25Arsenal and Roma are being linked with signing Sevilla and France midfield star Steven N’Zonzi.
Earlier last week Roma were reported to have made an official bid to sign N’Zonzi but Sevilla have dismissed reports about any official enquiry for the French star.
Sevilla’s director of football Jaquin Caparros has spoken to Tele Radio Stereo to confirm that the club has received not offers for the 29-year-old who has a € 40 million release-clause.
“There are no negotiations for N’Zonzi”, Caparros said.
“We are waiting for him on his first day of trainings.”
N’Zonzi is in direct contact with Roma director of football Monchi who brought him to Sevilla from Stoke City in summer 2015. The player would be open to move to Roma but the Giallorossi need to sell Gonalons before.
N’Zonzi won the World Cup with France with just 9 total appearances with his national team, five of which played in Russia.
