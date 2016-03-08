Arsenal: Ivan Gazidis linked with AC Milan
13 July at 12:35AC Milan will make many changes in their control room this summer as Elliott is set to take over after that Younghong Li has failed to deliver a € 32 million cash injection to refinance the club.
As Calciomercato.com reported yesterday, the rossoneri will appoint Paolo Scaroni as their new president while Cristiano Giuntoli is in pole position to become the club’s director of football either this or next season.
Sky Sport confirms Marco Fassone is also walking on thin ice as chiefs of Elliott have already begun talks to hire a new chief executive for the club.
According to the Italian broadcasters the Rossoneri are considering a few interesting profiles for the role of club’s CEO. Former Rossoneri star Leonardo is one of the profiles that Elliott representatives have sounded out but current Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is also being linked with a move to the San Siro.
