Mario Balotelli could end up staying in France after all,

The Corriere dello Sport claim that the 27-year-old, who has been linked to Roma, Napoli and Fiorentina, could find himself joining Marseille instead.

The report indicates that he has been in phone contact with Rudi Garcia, who used to Coach the Giallorossi. The latter is alleged to have promised Super Mario the starting job, which Kostas Mitroglou has failed to make his own since he joined from Benfica last summer.

While Mitroglou has managed a total of 26 goals in all competitions with Nice, his Greece adversary only has 13, and he is also older at age 30.

Balotelli scored against Saudi Arabia in his first Italy appearance in four years,

Balotelli’s deal with Nice is set to expire this summer, though president Rivière has